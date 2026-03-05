Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Steel beams arrive in Downtown Omaha, marking major milestone for streetcar project

City officials expect beams, currently at the staging area near 10th and Farnam, to be welded into rail next week and laid as streetcar tracks beginning in April
Steel beams that will form the foundation of Omaha's streetcar project have arrived at a staging area on 10th and Farnam in Downtown Omaha. Next week, workers are expected to begin welding four beams into single lengths of rail. Track-laying is planned to begin in April 2026, with the full project expected to be complete in 2028. Downtown Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks reports.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steel beams that will form the foundation of Omaha's streetcar project have arrived in Downtown Omaha, marking a significant step forward for the long-anticipated transit initiative.

The beams are staged at 10th and Farnam, where workers are expected to begin welding them together next week, according to city officals. Four beams will be merged into one, creating long lengths of rail that will eventually be laid as streetcar tracks. That work is planned to begin in April.

Austin Rowser, the Omaha City Engineer, said the arrival of the beams signals a turning point for the project.

"You know, it makes it very real. Obviously, this is just the beginning of the rail coming into sight. So there's a lot of work ahead of us. A lot of work you have to do. This is really kind of the start," Rowser said.

The project is not expected to be complete until 2028.

The activity at the staging area drew the attention of neighbors, like Michael Henery, who said the project brought back memories.

"Amazed that someone would put something back here that was here when I moved Omaha. And I used to ride on the trolley cars on the rail," Henery said.

A second staging area will be set up in Blackstone, along Farnam from 42nd to 44th, in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

