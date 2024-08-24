Storm Recovery Progress: 'I can't even begin to tell you how frustrating it is'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The July 31 windstorm knocked over a massive silver maple, crushing Rick Dibelka's Omaha home and he says the days following have only grown more frustrating.



While insurance determined it was safe to live in, Rick is still concerned about the structural integrity of the house.

Rick says he has hit roadblocks with insurance while asking for a second adjuster, structural engineer, and additional testing.

"I can't even begin to tell you how frustrating it is," said Rick Dibelka, an Omaha homeowner impacted by the July 31 windstorm.

It has been a tough few months for many of our neighbors, as storm cleanup continues.

"Not every day but almost on a daily basis, I am cleaning up more dust, more debris that dropped from the holes in the ceiling both in the kitchen and the living room,” Dibelka said.

Rick Dibelka has lived in this home since 2007, but it has been in his family for decades.

The storm knocked over this massive silver maple, crushing his home.

And the days following have only grown more frustrating.

"I wake up try to come out with a new attitude and start the phone calls again and hope for some response, things going on and it's just, nothing seems to happen," Dibelka said.

Rick says more cracks have appeared, he's unable to use his kitchen or living room as the damage gets worse.

He had an adjuster out. It was determined it was safe to live in, but Rick is still concerned.

"My concerns are still about the structural integrity of the house," Dibelka said.

Hitting roadblocks with insurance while asking for a second adjuster, a structural engineer, and additional testing.

Rick hired Raymond Crawford with Crawford Roofing and Contracting who agrees a structural engineer is needed.

"They say this is wrong that's wrong, but we haven't even taken the roof off yet, how many trusses you have busted, you know what I mean, are all of them busted, how much has it pushed the foundation down, nobody knows because we haven't had an engineer here," Crawford said.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to Rick's insurance agent and was told he was out of the office until Monday.

I also called the adjuster and the claims agent he had been speaking with to learn more about the situation but have not heard back.

"If we are going to fix this house, I want it fixed properly,” Dibelka said.

"Winter is coming, it'll be here before you know it, and he still has a lot of work to be done," Crawford said.