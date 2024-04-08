Students at Westgate Elementary huddle around each other watching the total solar eclipse

Video shows third graders at Westgate Elementary school watching total solar eclipse.



Adela Jank, a third grader shares what it feels like to learn about the solar eclipse and getting to watch it it happen in real life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Third Graders at Westgate Elementary are experiencing a total solar eclipse shortly after learning about it in their classroom.

Third graders wore solar eclipse glasses allowing them to look directly at the sun and moon crossing paths.

Adela Jank says she learned about the solar eclipse in class but learning about and seeing it, makes the experience better.

"It feels pretty awesome….like how the sun was still glowing and that it’s orange I always thought it was yellow but it’s awesome,” said third grader, Jank.

These students now are excited about science and astronomy hoping to see another eclipse in person.