Taste of Omaha is back at the Riverfront! And our neighbors are happy it's back.

This is food truck Grandma's Roadhouse owner Jill Mccormicks first Taste of Omaha

Taste began at 5 on Friday and goes throughout the weekend at the Heartland of America Park.

Watch to learn more about the weekends festivities

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its already upon us.... The "Taste of Omaha."

The family-friendly food festival features tons of local vendors, live entertainment including music and magic and activities like face painting and exotic animals.

It's Jill Mccormick's first Taste of Omaha with her food truck "Grandma's Roadhouse," she's excited to be serving up bites near the river front.

"We came down and did the jazz festival, when they used to do the jazz festival right on the river and it was just in the evenings and it was so much fun so when they said it was down here that kind of swayed us," said Mccormick.

A note from event organizers: They ask that you don't bring your dog or any coolers. While it's free to look around, the food is not! Bring your bucks.