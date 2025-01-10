Tasty Pizza coming to North Saddle Creek amid streetscape re-development plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a lot planned for North Saddle Creek Road in the year ahead, to bring this business district to life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The $5.8 million North Saddle Creek Road streetscape project is expected to bring new landscaping, curbing, streets, security lighting and pedestrian improvements like a 10-foot bike and pedestrian lane from Northwest Radial all the way up to the traffic peanut.

While construction is still a few months away Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen says the announcement of Tasty Pizza moving into the neighborhood is encouraging.

"They have been a property owner for quite some time now, actually when we first started the business improvement district, so we knew they had those aspirations, but it is good to see them now come to fruition at the same time that we are going to reinvest in the entire streetscape there. That's exactly what we are trying to accomplish,” Festersen said.

Tasty Pizza will replace this industrial site and Festersen says they will likely follow a similar timeline to the streetscape project completion for opening which would mean late summer or early fall of this year.

Construction is still on track to start this spring for the streetscape with construction bids happening now.