Teachers petition in Downtown Omaha, hope to keep school funds public

Support our schools Nebraska said Wednesday was a big push for petitioners

It's all in an attempt to let Nebraska voters decide the fate of state funding for private schools

Watch to learn more about the petition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Support our Schools Nebraska said Wednesday was a big push for petitioners, in Downtown Omaha where two public school teachers devoted their afternoon to gather signatures for the cause.

It's all in an attempt to let Nebraska voters decide the fate of state funding for private schools. This petition aims to repeal legislation that will set aside $10 million from public funds and make it available for private school scholarships.

"I've been doing this for two summers working on repeal efforts because of what's been going on in unicameral. This is extremely aggravating. Beyond that, there's the idea of you're not taking public school funds away from public schools and giving them to other places, doesn't serve anyone well at all," said Tim Caldahl.

They say there were be 15 signing sites open Wednesday, from the Beatrice public library, to several spots in Omaha, to Lincoln and more. Those are in addition to the library locations they already have open from 9 to 1 today through Friday.

They must turn in the petitions to the secretary of state next week.