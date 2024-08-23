Temporary 4-way stop: City's traffic signal study includes busy Dundee intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big change at 50th and Underwood Avenue is getting mixed feelings from neighbors. It is one of ten intersections where the city in evaluating the need for a traffic signal in the area.



It requires the city to determine the need in the area for a traffic signal; based federal criteria like traffic volume, wait times, gaps in traffic and crashes.

Jeff Riesselman, the city traffic engineer, explained over email that recent traffic volume data in all these locations no longer meets the national standard for a traffic signal.

So, for now, neighbors will have this 4-way stop for a minimum of 60 days.

Hesitation and right of way confusion, a few close calls, but also decreased speeds. Those are some of the things reporter Molly Hudson saw while at the 50th Street and Underwood Avenue intersection Thursday.

The temporary change to a 4-way stop is part of the city's master plan to modernize and upgrade traffic signals. It requires the city to determine the need in the area for a traffic signal; based on federal criteria like traffic volume, wait times, gaps in traffic and crashes.

Molly Romero, president of the neighborhood association, is happy to see this change after it was initially discussed 12 years ago.

"We are hoping that this evaluation will show that it's a reduction in accidents and enhanced pedestrian confidence," Romero said.

But the change, Hudson found, came with a mix of opinions.

"I just drove through it and traffic is slower,” said William Schwening, a Dundee neighbor.

But neighbor Raven Rose, a frequent pedestrian feels it's not safe.

"I don't know if it's going to be re-education, but it's going to be re-education at what cost? Is it going to have to be a life, is it going to be a kid," Rose said.

Trilety Wade, a neighbor and co-founder of Safe Omaha Streets agrees with the change.

"I do believe the design is safe, even though drivers driving through it might not be safe, so it is more of a driver behavior issue and we can curb that with education and possibly enforcement," Wade said.

And it's not just Dundee.

There are ten locations that the city is currently studying.



Florence Blvd and Clark St

50th St and Underwood Ave

Florence Blvd and Spencer St

12th St and Fahey St

132nd St and Sky Park Dr

16th St and Cass St

18th St and Dodge St

168th St and Harney St

18th St and Douglas St

30th St and Webster Plz

Throughout the study, neighbors are encouraged to provide feedback on their experience in this online comment form.