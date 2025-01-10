Tenants continue to use ovens to heat their homes, city inspector sent to investigate the building

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Tenants in Midtown have been using ovens and multiple space heaters to get their apartments above 60 degrees. Now, tenants tell KMTV the heat in the building hasn't worked properly in over two years.



Tenants continue to use ovens to heat their homes

HVAC technicians say a new heating system is needed

A city inspector sent a notice to the landlord, they have thirty days to respond

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Temperatures in Omaha have been in the single digits this week and tenants in an apartment in Midtown said they have been without sufficient heat, not only for the last couple of weeks but they told KMTV it’s been two years since their heat has worked properly.

David Barenz and Jennifer Mischke back in their apartment after spending the night at a friend’s house because it was too cold here.

“Overnight it's just awful its freezing in here,” Mischke said.

For weeks they've used half a dozen space heaters and their ovens to heat their home but those are no match for cold January nights.

“It gets down to 50 in here, even lower, and i don't leave this stuff going at night and I don't want that to catch fire,” Barenz said.

He and others in the building have told KMTV this hasn't just been an issue this year, but they have been dealing with insufficient heat for at least two years in this building that charges Barenz nearly $1,100 a month.

“I feel cheated at times,” Barenz said.

“We feel like we cheated or neglected,” Mischke said.

While we were there on Thursday, two separate HVAC technicians showed up. Both confirming the existing boiler system isn't working properly and all the units will need new electric heaters.

KMTV asked the property manager for an on-camera interview about why these problems have persisted, not only did he decline, asked not to be identified.

The building is owned by a company called Wise Owl. A search of public records shows it's owned by a man in California. KMTV reached out through public phone numbers to ask about the situation here, no one has returned our calls.

While KMTV was making those, a city inspector paid a visit to Barenz’s apartment.

His investigation showed, it was 58 degrees in the hall and 63 degrees in the apartment.

Far below the 68-degree minimum the city requires of landlords.

“We’re going in circles, we are going in circles and getting nowhere,” Mischke said.

Here’s what happens now, the city will send a notice to the building's owner. They will have thirty days to respond and fix the issue.

But in the meantime, Barenz and his neighbors are stuck hoping their landlord finds a way to fix the furnace.