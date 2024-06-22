Tennessee fans projected to be overwhelming majority during the CWS championship

Vivid Seats expects Tennessee fans to be an overwhelming majority during this series

One Tennessee student said he emptied his bank account to be here.

Watch to learn more about the journey fans made to Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Though no fans are inside Charles Schwab Field now, that doesn't mean they're not pouring into Omaha, supporters of the Vols and the Aggies are showing up for this College World Series showdown. One Tennessee student said he emptied his bank account to be here.

According to Vivid Seats fans drove an average 660 miles to Omaha for the College World Series.

Barry Tidwell and his son Wesley drove well over the average they traveled 740 miles to town from Nashville Tennessee.

"It's awesome I like couldn't believe the opportunity that we got to come out here, been watching all week just like in my apartment in Knoxville just like hoping we'd get this chance," said Wesley

Vivid Seats expects Tennessee fans to be an overwhelming majority during this series, they project Vols will make-up 76% of attendees at Charles Schwab Field this weekend.

But, that stat isn't phasing Aggie fans like Lucas Wise

"If it's 70-30 Tennessee then they might have a chance of being heard, so small one, good for them," said Wise.

To put attendance into a more fun perspective, let's take a look at the Rocco's Jell-O shot board. This week they've sold over 50 thousand Jell-o shots, with the Vols ahead of the Aggie's by just over a thousand shots.

These Tennessee fans already have quite a few jello-shots under their belt for a group that had only been in Omaha for three hours before our interview...

"I'd say we've uh got about 15 in us right ow at least, I put on my snapchat story for all my UT friend to Venmo for their shots so they've been putting in the work as well," said Wesley.

For every shot purchased Rocco's is donating a dollar to a food bank in each universities hometown.