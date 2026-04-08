The first streetcar rails arrive in place along 10th Street in Downtown Omaha

The first rails of the Omaha Streetcar have arrived in place

Crews moved two 160-foot rails to 10th St., between Dodge and Capitol, early Wednesday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The first streetcar rails arrived in place in Downtown Omaha. Two rails arrived at their new home on 10th St., between Dodge and Capitol, early Wednesday morning.

The 160-foot-long rails were moved from a staging area near 11th and Farnam. Crews began the work around 3 a.m. and wrapped up shortly after 4 a.m. The work was done in the early morning hours to keep people safe and minimize disruptions.

"I think it's something really neat to see. You're not gonna get a chance to see this very often," Eric Miller, Omaha's Streetcar Operations Manager, said.

Near that staging area, Miller found tracks from the old streetcar.

Concrete will be poured around the rails in about two weeks after workers add some final support and insulation.

Other rails will be on the move to their new homes in the coming months. Miller said that includes in Midtown later this month.

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