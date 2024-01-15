- Video shows the broken water line causing neighbors concern.
- Jason Mckeone addresses the issue after seeing four cars get stuck on the road where the water is running.
- MUD is now fixing the problem after hearing a number of complaints over safety.
'They can’t even get their cars in or out of their homes': Broken water line concerns neighbors on 48th Avenue
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 21:16:17-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.