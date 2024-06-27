'They deserve a beer': North Omaha neighbors give special thanks to line crews

OPPD crews have been working around the clock to restore power in North Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two neighbors in North Omaha wanted to give a special thank you to crews who have been working around the clock to restore power and clean-up debris following Tuesday nights storm.

"They've been in our neighborhood all day!" said Jason Smith.

Dave Nugard and Jason Smith called our station Wednesday evening, to give their gratitude to OPPD and who have been working on this neighborhood since Smith lost his power Tuesday night.

"They've been going non-stop and I talked to a few of them and they said they've been on the clock since midnight that's pretty impressive they deserve a beer they've been working hard," said Smith.

Clayton Auer works for OPPD and has been working restore power since the early morning hours on Wednesday, he says his crew will get an 8 hour break to go home see their family and get some sleep.

"Initially their was 20-30 thousand people out at the peak, as far as magnitude you never know what that means that could be a simple fix or individuals fixes like this one we have here where it takes a lot of time and patience," said Auer.

This round of storms did not leave a quick fixes for engineers, OPPD is having to fix many power boxes one at a time.

"If you're having problems know these guys got you," said Nugard.

If your powers still out, OPPD is working their way through the neighborhood and are aware which homes have outages.