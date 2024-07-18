'They're here to explain' East O neighbors get answers about airport development

Neighbors gathered to ask questions about the Airport Business Park Program

Families are concerned that a big project like this one is going to force them to move out

Watch to learn more about the program and it's future

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cars of concerned neighbors have lined the streets in front of Sherman Elementary, they wanted answers about the Airport Business Park Program and what it means for the future of this community.

"What we have down here, Hannah is a little slice of heaven," said Joe Fox Junior.

Families have lived in this quiet neighborhood for generations, and are concerned that a big grant funded project like this one is going to force them to move out. East Omaha Neighborhood Association President Joe Fox Junior said memories made on this block are priceless.

"Money can't replace you losing your first tooth, your parents dying in this house, you know, so the, the history is unaffordable and can't even be bought," said Fox.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation was awarded a 124 million dollar state grant in January for the business park. 90 million of which will go to purchasing homes and preparing land for construction, OEDC says they want residents to know this isn't a situation of eminent domain- home owners have the a choice to sell or not.

"We have to be able to look you in the eye and tell you we're gonna be honest we're gonna be transparent and we're going to be fair and at the end of the day we make a deal great and if we don't every body walks away," said an OEDC representative.

If neighbors choose to sell they'll receive and acquisition offer and a relocation offer- that will cover moving expense. And these offers can not be lower than the home appraisal.

"Maybe they want a couple blocks and maybe those people do wanna sell and that's America. They have that right. But, when this happened, their homes weren't on the market. So how are you planning to buy those? They're here to explain 'We wanna do this project. This is how we want to acquire your homes if you give us the opportunity.' And they said it quote unquote. If you say no, we'll go on our way," said Fox.

Neighbors say they're happy OEDC came to the neighborhood directly to answer questions about the process, they believe it was the right first step.