'This neighborhood is shaping up': City crews start curbside tree debris pick up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — It's a familiar sight across many neighborhoods, tree debris piled high for days following last week’s storm. But as city crews start their curbside routes, piles like these will start to disappear.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This neighborhood is shaping up," said Steve Brown, a Dundee homeowner.

Over a week later, neighbors welcome city crews as curbside pick up begins.

And for some, just a little afternoon entertainment.

"I have my great nephew and we are watching them clean the streets and he is into front-end loaders and dump trucks so, so this is perfect, it's better than the movies," said Karen Mcelroy, a Dundee neighbor.

Everyone is doing their part.

Tree debris on the curb ready for these city crews to scoop, collect, and dump.

Steve Brown was home when the storm hit.

"It was like bam," Brown said. "You could just hear it happening, and it was like crack."

"You know RIP car," Brown said.

As fast as he says the storm hit, he says city crews were quick to help.

"They removed this giant branch, I could have never done it myself, removed a giant branch completely, they have cleaned up all around the area, I think they have done a great job," Brown said.

The city says this process could take the rest of the month.

Tree limbs do not have to be cut or bundled but should be placed as close to the curb as possible.

"That's a tough machine to drive," Mcelroy said.

Paper yard waste bags of tree debris only will be collected during this time too.

Pickup will happen daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the 5 Omaha Public Works districts.

"OPPD's response, the city of Omaha's response, we have no complaints," Brown said. "We are just cleaning up and getting back to normal."

You can see where city crews are actively working on this map.