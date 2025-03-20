Thousands wake up without power Thursday after Wednesday's blizzard

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of people waking up without power Thursday morning after Wednesday’s blizzard. Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson went to Dundee to check in with neighbors as crews worked to restore power and clean up a massive tree that fell.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As ice and snow lines streets and falls from the trees, many are still without power. Molly asked on the Dundee Memorial Park Association Facebook page and comments of outages flooded in.

Benjamin Lane lives near 54th and Western. He says they are usually pretty lucky when it comes to keeping power during storms, but not this time.

'We actually had power up until about 10 o’clock yesterday morning, so I actually got coffee made, which was good, but it's been out since, I work from home so I just grabbed a generator first thing so I could at least get work done for the day," Lane said.

He's hopeful, with crews in the neighborhood, that power will be restored soon.