Transmission lines coming to Aksarben; route not yet finalized by OPPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Transmission lines are coming to the Aksarben neighborhood in Omaha — but the exact route has not been determined yet.

Omaha Public Power District says possible routes have been identified for the new line, which will run approximately 2 miles from Midtown Omaha across Aksarben to 72nd and Pine.

The project is designed to strengthen the power grid in Central Omaha.

OPPD is hosting an open house about the project Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1919 Aksarben Dr. in Aksarben Village.

The utility plans to announce the final route this fall, with construction scheduled for 2028.

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