Travelers voice shutdown fears as Eppley Airfield gears up for fall break crowds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Travelers express fears about flight cancellations and delays due to the government shutdown as Eppley Airfield prepares for busy fall break crowds.



Operations at Eppley continue running smoothly despite the ongoing government shutdown, but many travelers are approaching their trips with extra caution.

"A little more worried on the Seattle side just because it is more popular. I hope things are maybe back in order by the time we fly back home," shared one traveler.

With fall break approaching, airport officials are asking passengers to arrive at least 2 hours before departure, especially during early morning hours.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fall break season is approaching at Eppley Airfield, with passengers preparing for what's expected to be busy travel days over the next few weekends. While operations at the Omaha airport continue running smoothly despite the ongoing government shutdown, many travelers are approaching their trips with extra caution.

Cynthia Dear and her husband spent the week visiting Omaha before heading back home to Seattle. While their trip to Nebraska went without issues, Dear admits feeling nervous about the return flight.

"So we were really concerned about our flight getting canceled going back to Seattle," Dear said.

The government shutdown is creating pressure on essential airport personnel across the country, including TSA agents and air traffic controllers who are all working without pay. According to the FAA, even small staffing shortages at control centers can create significant delays, particularly at busy airport hubs.

Ty Jahns, who is flying back to Omaha after his vacation, shares similar concerns about potential disruptions.

"A little more worried on the Seattle side just because it is more popular. I hope things are maybe back in order by the time we fly back home," Jahns said.

Despite the concerns, TSA reported that wait times on Saturday averaged just over 4 minutes in standard security lines and under 2 minutes for PreCheck passengers.

With fall break expected to bring increased numbers of students and families through Eppley Airfield next weekend and beyond, airport officials are asking passengers to arrive at least 2 hours before departure, especially during early morning hours.

Trevor Dormer, another traveler, emphasized the importance of patience during these uncertain times.

"It's a privilege to fly around the world, you know. It's not everybody gets to do it all the time, so you just got to be patient and have, you know, know that everybody's trying their best to keep you moving and keep things going," Dormer said.

As fall break approaches next weekend, Eppley Airfield continues to experience smooth operations. However, extended shutdown duration could potentially impact future travel conditions. For now, passengers are moving through the airport with patience and understanding.