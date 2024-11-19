Trump's mass deportation plans spark questions from Omaha neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Questions continue to mount in our neighborhoods as President-elect Donald Trump discusses immigration plans and his campaign promise of mass deportation in his second term. Now, neighbors are looking to the Mayor for answers.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Luis Jimenez, organizer for Fuerza Latina, a group that advocates for Latino people and related issues in Omaha says his neighbors come to him with more and more questions, wondering how the City of Omaha would comply with new immigration policies put forth by the incoming Trump administration.

He plans to bring the question directly to the mayor at her town hall.

"If the mayor would comply with Trump's mandates,” Jimenez said.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to the Mayor's office for an on-camera interview multiple times about this topic and was told she was not available. A spokesperson said that the city would comply with federal law.

While some wait for answers, others are getting proactive.

The ACLU Nebraska is planning ahead for what could happen, after the O’Neill, Nebraska immigration raids in 2018.

"That was you know 6 years ago, we have learned a lot since then, we are kind of clear-eyed about what it might look like," Dylan Severino, an attorney focused on immigrant’s rights at ACLU Nebraska.

A big focus: ensuring people know their rights before anything happens.

"We have a page of know your rights and what to do if, you know, ICE approaches you or something, you know you have the right to remain silent in Nebraska and you know most importantly talk with an attorney before you do anything," Severino said.

Important to note, that until President-elect Trump takes office we won't really know exactly how, or if, he'll follow through on his campaign promise of mass deportations.

But as days until inauguration day pass, the questions about what's to come are growing