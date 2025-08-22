Two students injured in knife incident at Central High School, renewing safety concerns

Two students were injured by a knife during a fight at Central High School just one week into the new school year, prompting renewed discussions about school safety measures.

The Omaha Police Department said a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy got into a fight when the younger student pulled out a knife and cut the victim. The suspect also sustained injuries during the altercation.

Both students were transported to area hospitals. Police said charges are pending against the suspect, who will be booked after being released from the hospital.

School response and safety protocols

Omaha Public Schools notified parents of the incident, stating that staff and the school resource officer quickly responded to de-escalate the situation.

"The incident was under control quickly, without the need to place the school in Hold or Secure," OPS said.

The district has invested in trained school security staff and implemented Standard Response Protocol following safety concerns that arose after a shooting at Northwest High School last year.

Community calls for enhanced security

The incident has sparked debate among parents and students about additional safety measures, including the potential installation of metal detectors.

Tryrone Williams, who has three children attending Central High School, supports enhanced screening procedures.

"They should check each student when they come in in the morning," Williams said.

However, some students expressed concerns that metal detectors could reinforce negative perceptions about their school.

"People say like, oh you go to Central. I've heard there's a lot of like fights there and stuff like that. And so I definitely think it would just perpetuate that and make it worse if we had metal detectors, but it could be necessary at some point," one student said.

Parent perspectives on school safety

Steve Priesman, who was picking up his grandson from school, said he was encouraged by OPS's quick response and communication.

"It is unfortunate, but it happens, it can it can happen and does happen everywhere from, you know, downtown schools to west far suburban schools," Priesman said.

The Omaha Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

