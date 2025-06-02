Undergoing a facelift: Clarkson College breaks ground on what will be an updated facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Leaders from Clarkson College officially broke ground Monday. The updates will include a new 3-D printing and training center. Students will be able to print out FDA-cleared medical devices that can be used during surgeries and for treatments. It will also include a physical therapy lab and new welcome center.

SOT Dr. Andreia Nebel // President and CEO, Clarkson College

"We need as many healthcare providers as we can," said President and CEO Dr. Andreia Nebel. "It hopefully will spark an interest in students wanting to go into healthcare careers."

"It will revitalize the campus, how it's going to look as you're driving down the street or as prospective students come in," said student Jason Delong.

Construction will start Tuesday. It's estimated to cost around 10 million dollars.

Construction is expected to be finished next year.

