United Way brings back free program to help neighbors save money on utility bills to Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – United Way of the Midlands brought back the Weatherization Assistance Program to Douglas County to help neighbors make improvements that will save money in the long term.



The program makes energy efficient improvement to homes for love income households

The program can help fix broken windows, furnaces and seal areas where cold weather is getting in

The program can help neighbors save up to 20% in utility bills

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

United Way for the Midlands is working to help lower income households save money this winter by bringing back a free program aimed to reduce energy costs through home improvements in Douglas County.

The Weatherization Assistance Program can help low-income neighbors save up to 20% on utility bills. The program helps neighbors install weatherization strips to seal areas, install insulation, fix broken windows, replace furnaces and more.

“Instead of just going in and paying your utility bill, we can benefit clients in the long term by seeing the savings within the home and being able to save their monthly and annual budget a significant amount of dollars,” said Matt Wallen, senior vice president for Community Investments.

Wallen said the program is critical for some neighbors and United Way has seen the need for it in the county.

“We see through the 211-contact center that utility assistance is a huge request that we receive and it's going to be great to help the long-term life of the home and make those improvements so people don't see a one-time benefit, they will see the benefit from the entire time they occupy that home,” Wallen said.

OPPD also partnered with United Way on the program to help identify some of the homes that need assistance and helps financially in the program.

Neighbors in assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Income Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Energy Assistance Program are automatically eligible.

Wallen said united way hopes to start work on homes next month.

The program has already received over 100 applicants.

For more information visitUnited Way of the Midlands.

