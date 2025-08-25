UNO welcomes students back with Durango Days celebration

OMAHA, Neb. — Classes for students at the University of Nebraska Omaha begin this week, and to get everyone back in the school spirit, UNO is hosting Durango Days, an annual welcome week celebration.

Over the weekend, the festivities kicked off with MavFest, where incoming Mavs and their families could meet student organizations, UNO departments and have some fun with live music, yard games and free food.

"Honestly, the energy is what I love the most. Everyone is so excited to be here and so appreciative and happy. Our students, they don't have homework yet!" said Bill Pickett, director of the Office of Spirit and Tradition.

On Monday, students can attend the Fall Sports Spirit Day where they can meet Maverick athletes, join spirit groups and get photos with everyone's favorite mascot at UNO, Durango.

After a busy first day of classes, UNO Housing and Residence Life invites students to unwind with a relaxed kick back event.

The fun doesn't stop there. Later this week, students can visit the on-campus jobs fair, shop at the career closet pop-up and give blood at the Mav donation drive.