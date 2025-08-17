UNO welcomes students to campus as move-in weekend kicks off

Resident assistants guided traffic and check-ins at UNO as students returned to campus housing on Scott Lane.

RA Adam Wick said the focus isn’t just organization but helping students feel excited, connected, and at home at UNO.

More than 900 students are expected to move in Sunday, with help from UNO’s soccer and volleyball teams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s that time of year again—college students heading back to campus and settling into their new homes.

At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, resident assistants spent Saturday helping direct traffic and check students in as both underclassmen and upperclassmen moved into Scott Lane.

Adam Wick, a resident assistant, said the day wasn’t overly busy, but the focus wasn’t just about organization.

“Our goal here is to get students connected in some way to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, to Omaha itself, and to really enjoy their time here,” Wick said.

On Sunday, more than 900 students are expected to move into their dorms, with help from UNO’s soccer and volleyball teams. The extra hands are meant to make students feel comfortable, welcome, and encouraged to get involved on campus as the school year begins.

