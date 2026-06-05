UNO's AI-CCORE Lab to open exhibit on Friday with robot guide named Robo Ditto to help neighbors explore AI

UNO's AI-CCORE Lab opens a community exhibit Friday at 11 a.m.

Robot guide named Robo Ditto uses AI to interact with visitors and navigate the exhibit space

Neighbors can work with the lab on real-world AI projects

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The University of Nebraska Omaha's AI-CCORE Lab is opening a new exhibit on Friday, June 5, 2026 featuring a robot named Robo Ditto to help visitors navigate and learn about artificial intelligence.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., with the exhibit officially opening at 11 a.m. at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.

Robo Ditto can guide visitors through AI-generated artwork, a section on the ethics of AI, and interactive demonstrations. The robot also uses AI itself.

UNO PhD student Ruman Islam, a volunteer in the lab, explained how Robo Ditto works.

"The AI, so that can actually understand what you are saying," Islam said.

Islam said seeing the robot in action has been rewarding.

"Yep, I'm really feeling great because it is working and I'm especially feeling great because right now it can actually avoid the obstacles and can guide you to the destinations," Islam said.

UNO computer science professor and department chair Mahadevan Subramaniam – who goes by Subu – leads the lab that designed the exhibit. He said the goal is to make AI accessible and understandable for everyone.

"We really want to help people use AI, to achieve their means," Subramaniam said.

Subramaniam said the exhibit is designed to present AI without bias.

"It is trying to engage with the community. It is community facing, it is trying to inform people about AI in an unbiased way. It is not advocating AI, neither it is denigrating AI, it is saying, this is what is AI," Subramaniam said.

Neighbors can also work with the lab on AI projects. Joe Zadina and his partner used the lab to streamline data analysis.

"So what would normally be maybe ten or fifteen different queries, we're trying to create one click, if you will, that helps evaluate and analyze those different sources of information," Zadina said.

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