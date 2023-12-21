Upcycled Fashion Show: Three Westside seniors roll out the runway for a cause

Three Westside High School seniors put together an upcycled fashion show, raising money and collecting donated clothes for the Salvation Army and the Women's Center for Advancement.

It is a project for their marketing class, that they will also use to compete for DECA.

The fashion show raised around $300 and the girls collected over 20 bags of clothes.

The video shows photos from the fashion show.

"It has something for everyone, fashion is for everyone as Ruby once said," said Leah Filips, a senior at Westside High School.

Meet Leah Filips, Maddie Miles and Ruby Cunningham, the three Westside seniors who got many of their peers involved in their marketing project.

"It's kind of been like a student-wide project, I think we have lots of senior models and lots of like freshman and sophomore as well, we really just wanted to get everyone in the school involved and we really wanted to do something that's going to be good for our community,” Filips said.

A project, they will also compete with for DECA – a program at many schools for students interested in business.

Since the beginning of the school year -- these three have been hard at work.

"We started out with a clothing drive, just here at school and we received a ton of donations just from doing that,” said Ruby Cunningham.

And then the outfit planning began.

"We had like a mountain of no's and a mountain of yes," said Maddie Miles.

They focused on accessorizing, using their own style and creativity and presented a fashion show open for all.

"I think we wanted to do something different, that didn't really have to do with sports, because sometimes that is all Westside is really known for, is our sports, so I think we also wanted to do something that was a little more unique,” Miles said.

But it wasn't just to show off the upcycled outfits -- all the donated clothes and the money raised from admission goes to the Salvation Army and the Women’s Center for Advancement.

"It's helping the community because there is just so much hurt going on right now in our world,” Filips. "Everybody knows the holiday season is very very tough and they don't get enough help over there, so we just wanted to do whatever we could to just come up with a little something to help," Miles said.

Making a contribution with style.

