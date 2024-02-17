Valentine Volunteers: Showing love for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV joined the VA to pass out valentines and treats for National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, where volunteers are showing love to neighbors who've given so much.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Each day volunteers, including service members from Offutt Airforce Base, have lined these halls to show their appreciation to the hundreds of vets who walk through here each day.

"You know there's been a lot of deployments and there's been a lot of times where you wonder if it's all worth it and during this week you can see how it affects folks and how it connects with the community,” said Michael Ingram, VA Chief, center of development and civic engagement.

To show their appreciation students throughout Omaha put together 5,000 valentines to give to veterans.

If you're interested in supporting local veterans throughout the year, look for opportunities -- outlined on the VA's website.