Valley mayor and city council president face recall election after petition signatures validated

The Douglas County Election Commission has validated signatures to recall Valley Mayor Cindy Grove and City Council President John Batcher, setting the stage for a November recall election.

Grove said she plans to continue serving despite the recall effort.

"I will continue doing what I have always done: showing up, working hard, staying in the arena, supporting our employees, and putting the needs of the entire community first," Grove said.

The petition accuses Grove of violating open meetings laws and advancing costly projects without citizen consent.

Batcher faces accusations of prioritizing personal interests over his duty to citizens. He also said he remains committed to his role.

"I am dedicated to continuing my service to Valley with the same commitment I have shown for years. As Council President, I have consistently worked to resolve water issues, enhance our infrastructure, and ensure our community remains a safe and attractive place to live, work, and play, and I will continue these efforts," Batcher said.

Neither official plans to resign. The recall election will be held in November.

