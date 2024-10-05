Vision Zero: Neighbors concerned about safety of Omaha roads as fatalities rise

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vision Zero - a goal of eliminating fatalities on our roads by 2045. But in the last few weeks, we've seen several people killed in crashes and a pedestrian killed, just this week near 34th and Center. Neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson followed up on Vision Zero efforts and what neighbors can expect going forward.



So far this year -- 34 people, some of them kids, have been killed on Omaha roads.

That's up from 31 in all of 2023.

City workers put in what's called a ‘pedestrian refuge island’ near 24th and Oak Streets Friday.

Neighbors near 34th and Center want to see a 'road diet' here which would reduce the number of lanes in the area.

Long term -- Sobczyk says reducing lanes here could be the answer, but that would require federal money.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are not trained to respond to accidents, it's a cute little plant store," said Amelia Rosser, owner of Sheelytown Market on Center Street.

She's seen a lot of crashes along her stretch of Center Street.

"Just this year alone there has been two pedestrian deaths along this block, like there was the one just earlier this week, just down here, but just down south of Center Street at 42nd Street there was a pedestrian death," Rosser said.

It's something we are seeing across the city.

So far this year -- 34 people, some of them kids, have been killed on Omaha roads.

That's up from 31 in all of 2023.

"We don't want to see this, we are trying to eliminate this type of roadway activity, and we are doing our best to create infrastructure to make it safe for everybody,” said Jeff Sobczyk, the city's Vision Zero coordinator.

Reporter Molly Hudson watched as city workers put in what's called a ‘pedestrian refuge island’ near 24th and Oak Streets.

The goal, slow traffic and increase safety for neighbors walking in the area.

"We are trying to do the back-end work like the studies," Sobczyk said.

So, can we get to zero deaths by 2045? Sobczyk says yes with time, infrastructure and investments, we'll get there.

"This is a long-term plan, there's always going to be ups and downs,” Sobczyk said.

And part of that plan includes -- Rosser’s neighborhood.

Councilman Danny Begley says he's asked for, and gotten, stepped-up traffic enforcement in this area since 2022.

"This year alone, 64.5 hours, 145 citations,” Begley said on the phone.

Temporary options on Center Street could happen after Vision Zero with OPD's help determines what is needed.

Long term -- Sobczyk says reducing lanes here could be the answer, but that would require federal money.

A vision Rosser agrees with.

"My son is in second grade, is he going to ever be able to walk to school, by himself," Rosser said.

While it could take several years to physically change anything on this stretch of Center Street, Councilman Danny Begley says he will continue to request traffic enforcement and look at other safety measures in the meantime.