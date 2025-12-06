Volleyball fans pack Benson bar for NCAA tournament viewing party

Husker and Bluejay fans packed Set the Bar in Benson to watch the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament, celebrating what many see as a pivotal moment for women's sports.

Laura Baker and Sarah Anderson, who played for Creighton's inaugural women's volleyball teams, arrived at the bar wearing matching sweatshirts before heading downtown to watch the game.

"We were at the program when we had one row of bleachers in the main student center and nobody came to watch us, so it's been such a delight to see how much the program's grown and now we're on the fan side so it's a treat to be able to cheer for them on the fan side," Anderson said.

Owner Molly Huyke said the bar was prepared for a packed house, emphasizing the importance of supporting women's athletics.

"Nebraska volleyball fans deserve a dedicated place to celebrate women's sports, whether you're cheering for red or cheering for blue," Huyke said.

Huskers fans filled the venue with a sea of red, creating an electric atmosphere for the tournament viewing.

"We try to catch every game we can, we follow them for the whole season," Paul Morrow said.

Claire Fiore described the experience as energizing.

"Oh, it's so much fun. I mean, volleyball is fantastic. Obviously Nebraska is such a volleyball state to begin with, so it's fun to be around all the fans," Fiore said.

Baker and Anderson believe the support for both women's teams provides an important example for young female athletes, with volleyball setting higher standards for collegiate and professional women's sports.

"I think that no matter what team you root for as a Nebraskan you just root for everybody for volleyball. Everybody from the youth programs going up," Baker said.

