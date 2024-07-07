Watch Now
Volunteers head to Hanscom Park to clean up 4th of July litter

Volunteers collect roughly 242 pounds of trash at Hanscom Park to after the 4th of July.
Posted at 11:46 PM, Jul 06, 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday morning volunteers filled Hanscom Park to clean up the mess of Fourth of July.

Keep Omaha Beautiful, Volunteer in Parks and the Blue Bucket Project spent and hour and half picking up left over trash at Hanscom Park.

20 to 30 volunteers of all ages collected bottles wrappers and litter.

Pearl with Keep Omaha Beautiful says getting into the park and cleaning is important for the environment.

"Pick up some of these fireworks and why that’s really important is because fireworks can bleed into our water systems into our environment and really contaminate it because of the harsh materials that are used,” said Pearl.

Pearl tells me volunteers collected 242 pounds of trash on Saturday.

