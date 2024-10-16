Voters have a say in the expansion of CHI Health Center: What it could look like

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a serious push from groups in Omaha to get voters to approve new funding to expand the CHI Convention Center, but what would that look like?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The proposed expansion would increase the size by just over 94,000 sq ft.

It would nearly triple the number of meeting rooms.

According to Heath Mello with the Greater Omaha Chamber not expanding the convention center could mean losing up to $15 million in existing convention business right now.

A reminder: funding for projects like this is on the ballot this November.

