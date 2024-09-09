'We can change the world': Bill Nye encourages young voters ahead of November election

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Recent studies show that more than half Americans between the ages of 18-29 plan to vote this Fall. Organizations like the Nebraska Young Democrats are finding ways to motivate Omaha youth voters.

Local leaders, a Michigan State Senator and Bill Nye the Science Guy took the stage inside a Voodoo Taco in Downtown to share with young voters and students in the metro about why their vote counts.

"With that said we do have to make the transition and this is where Harris and Walz have it in mind. They are thinking thoughts about this and together we can change the world..so I can go on about this." said Nye.

Nye added the strength of the blue dot in Nebraska and how the issues at hand will impact younger people.

Earlier this week republican leaders visited Omaha on their "Protect the Vote Tour".

The tour honing in on mail-in ballots and making sure voters are prepared to vote in person.

Both parties focusing on different issues but agreeing that neighbors need to vote this election.