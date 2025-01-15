'We don't do this lightly': City Council to vote on canceling a downtown bar's liquor license again

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a number of violations at Krush Ultra Lounge of 14th and Howard Street, City Council will again consider canceling the bars liquor license.



In the months since re-opening, Omaha Police has reports of 16 violations on the Krush property or adjacent outdoor areas.

The first report listed the day after they re-opened.

City Council will meet for a special hearing about this next Tuesday, where a vote on canceling the license will happen.

If City Council votes to recommend cancellation, it goes to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a final say.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“… April 22, 2024 assault and battery, and disturbances inside/outside the premises…,” City Attorney Matt Khuse read the allegations at City Council Tuesday.

Assault, disturbances, open containers after hours, and even a shooting.

Krush Ultra Lounge, formerly Throwback Arcade Lounge, re-opened in April under its new name with a list of restrictions attached to its liquor license, put in place by the state.

Before opening, owner Tony Pham pitched Krush Ultra Lounge to regulators as a new concept with more security.

April 2, 2024: "We have installed additional cameras all around the bar, we have hired more security," said Tony Pham, owner of Krush Ultra Lounge.

In the months since Omaha Police has reports of 16 violations on the Krush property or adjacent outdoor areas.

The first report listed the day after they re-opened.

"Those disturbances are also things that are affecting the community at large. The law committee has heard from different business associations as well as neighbors who are complaining about the activities," the city law department outlined.

It's concerns like these that councilman Danny Begley has been keeping track of and is increasingly concerned about.

"I sit on the law committee, and we have reviewed this for the last multiple months and we try to take corrective measures and in our view that unfortunately hasn't taken place," said council member Danny Begley.

I called Krush Ultra Lounge owner Tony Pham but have not heard back.

"We don't want businesses to fail we want them to be good neighbors,” Begley said.

City Council will meet for a special hearing about this next Tuesday, where a vote on canceling the license will happen.

"We don't do this lightly, we don't call these hearings lightly but sometimes it's the last resort, there is nothing more we can do,” said Council member Aimee Melton.

If City Council votes to recommend cancellation, it goes to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a final say.