BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in central Omaha where it’s quiet right now but you see right behind me there’s still work to be done.

One neighbors tells me they’ve been working all day to clean up the outside of their home. Peter Gadzinski, his son, grandson and wife are cleaning up the debris from last nights storm.

While it doesn’t look like much they say they’ve made a lot of progress since they first started after the storm and continued this morning. Gadzinski says they are use to the aftermath of storms but somethings just never get easier.

"We’ve been living without power all day it came back briefly recently but then it went away again. And we’ve been living without Wi-Fi so right there we’re back in the stone ages and cleaning up.” said Gadzinski.

Gadzinski says with the power going in and out they’ve tried to preserve some of their food but for the food in the outside refrigerator it’s being thrown away.