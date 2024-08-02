OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) .– Wednesday's storm caused trees and power lines to fill the roads, stop light still out in some areas making hazardous road conditions for drivers

A tree caused traffic near 44th and L to turn into the opposite lanes of traffic to get past

Neighbors say it caused near misses

Several streets in Omaha still have debris, National Safety Council says drive with caution BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This tree has collapsed into the road and is just many obstacles that drivers have to look pout for as this community continues to clean up.

The tree fell down during the storm taking power lines with it , so cars have been moving into the opposite lane of traffic in order to get through and neighbors say this has almost caused some crashes.

"So far the traffics getting through there but we're worried about someone having a head on crash because driver are going head to head to get through there," Ron Samson said.

The city did come by and put up barriers to make separate lanes for traffic while I was there, but this isn't the only safety hazard in roads due to the storm.

It will take the city a few days to clear road ways and restore traffic lights. Nicholas Suama, traffic safety advocate for National Safety Council- Nebraska Chapter says it's important for drivers to use caution.

"When we're driving right now after the storm the most important things we can do are be patient pay attention and go slow. Any lights that are out or flashing red needs to be treated as a four way stop. Not only come to a stop but also make sure that you're not assuming other people are going to stop," Suama said.

The city is continuing storm clean up and says clearing the streets is the first priority this week, but the cleanup is going to take through the weekend and into next week.

