Westside High School's $34 million complex features major upgrades, Olympic-quality pool

Westside High School's new $34 million new Life Complex is nearing completion, offering students state-of-the-art facilities that rival college programs.

KMTV walked through the nearly complete Westside New Life Complex to see the impressive upgrades that will soon be available to students.

The new facility provides dedicated space for after-school athletics and features a sports medicine center designed to teach students real-world skills for life after graduation.

"Not only is this a place to make sure we're taking care of our athletes' role in in sports medicine classes, so they're learning all about medicine if it's a career they maybe wanna take, and just learning those different tracks that they can take after high school," said Elizabeth Powers, Westside School's Director of Communication.

One standout feature is the upgraded weight room, which Powers says rivals some college facilities.

Hannah McIlree

The complex also maintains school traditions while embracing modern upgrades. For the wrestling team, officials preserved a cherished tradition by photographing a wall where team members sign their names and recreating it in the new space.

"They love their current space so much so that we actually took this photo of a wall that's in their space and, and made sure to bring it back into, into their new space so that they can continue the tradition of having their team members sign the wall," Powers said.

A notable upgrade is the pool, built by Italian company Myrtha, which constructed the Paris and Rio Olympic Games pools.

Hannah McIlree

Juan Romero-Sarraf, a member of the diving team, is eager to use the new facilities.

"The pool wasn't as big as this, it wasn't as great as this, and it wasn't as deep, so I'm happy to test out the new ones. I'm excited to try out the new 3 m and I'm really excited for the swim, swim, and dive season," Romero-Sarraf said.

Senior Daniel Vanourney expressed amazement at the project's rapid progress.

"I think it's something that needs to be done at more schools, and I think that we're really grateful at West Side to have this done as quickly as it's been able to get done," Vanourney said.

The Westside Foundation raised over $34 million for the complex through private donations.

Phase one of the project is complete, and Powers says phase two will finish by the end of the year, giving students full access to the building next semester.

