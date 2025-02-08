Westside High School's $34 million project, including new pool, on track

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westside High School's privately funded life complex is coming along. While there is still a lot of work to be done, they are still on track to fill the pool this fall.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Sometimes it's loud and you hear some crashing, some crash, bang and booms," said Ryan Kelly, a junior at Westside High School.

It's the sound of progress.

"It's kind of cool to see how it went from the old pool to where we are now, where it actually starting to take shape,” Kelly said.

Beyond being a student and an athlete Kelly has been doing regular updates with the construction team.

"Not every day your school is going to have big construction project going on, and it is just kind of an honor to be able to do it and to have my face be on the videos," Kelly said.

Over the last several months, the steel beams have gone up, the stadium seating is now visible, and the swimming pool is taking shape.

"We just got done pouring this morning, level three, the slab for that, so eventually here in the next week and continuing weeks it'll keep opening up more floors for a lot of our framers, electricians, plumbers," said Brock Johnson, project manager with Weitz.

The $34 million project will include classrooms, a pool, along with an innovation lab, a weight room and much more.

"I’m friends with a lot of swimmers and they are most excited for the pool, and that is going to be kind of cool to see and be able to go watch them compete at home in the new facilities as well," Kelly said.

And he says he's excited to see the progress from the inside in May.

"We will be able to see like where the future classrooms will be, the future pool will hopefully be almost ready to go, so that will just be cool to see and be able to be the first one inside of that for the student body," Kelly said.

Kelly is thankful he'll get a chance to experience it before his time at Westside is over, with full completion set for spring of 2026.

The construction team is on track to have the pool filled and ready to go at the end of October.