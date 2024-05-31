"What's the truth here": Campaign themes following Trump's guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty for all 34 felony charges in his hush money trial

"I don't think this is going to have any sweeping effect on the election, I think what it's going to do it it's going to set up a rhetoric which is that President Trump is the underdog," said University of Nebraska Omaha Political Science Professor Randall Adkins.

Former President Trump said he believes the trial is a political move from the Biden administration stated:

"I'm a very innocent man, and it's okay, I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Adkins says comments like these do not help how the election system is perceived.

"With in the United States it creates a distrust among some people when a high profile opinion leader says something like that, when they spend millions of dollars and millions of dollars to reinforce that message," said Adkins.

KMTV reached out to representative Don Bacon about the verdict and asked if calling the trial "rigged" undermines the U.S. Judicial System, he sent the following statement:

"This is an unprecedented prosecution for a crime very seldom charged, led by a prosecutor who campaigned on going after Trump. That undermines the credibility of the verdict. I have trust in our legal system which includes the appeals process," said Bacon.

The road to November is closing in and Adkins says the majority of voters have already decided who they're casting a vote for. However, voters are still questioning what the truth of the verdict is.

"There's a number of people who probably just want to know you know what's the truth here, and one of the way you find out what the truth is, is you let due process take it's course and the appeals process is apart of that due process," said Adkins.

Nebraska Democrats echoed a statement from the Biden campaign.

Adkins says over the next few days to watch out for Trumps campaign donations as it is a good indicator of how republican party elites are feeling about the verdict.