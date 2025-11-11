Whispering Roots provides free groceries and meals to more than 100 local veterans

Veterans received free groceries including fresh produce, dairy items, and pantry essentials.

More than 400 freshly prepared meals were cooked and hand-delivered to veterans in Omaha and Lincoln.

Organizers say the effort is about nourishment — and making sure veterans feel seen, valued, and supported.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A North Omaha nonprofit honored local veterans this Veterans Day by ensuring they had access to fresh, healthy food — and a reminder that their service is valued.

Whispering Roots, a community food organization, set up a pop-up food market Tuesday at Victory Apartments near 19th and Harney, where veterans were able to shop for groceries at no cost. Tables were lined with fresh produce, eggs, milk, dairy items, snacks, and other everyday staples — all available for veterans to choose based on their needs.

Organizers say the effort is about more than groceries. It’s about making sure veterans in Omaha and Lincoln feel seen, supported, and cared for.

“You know, we put our life on the line — and they respect that,” said Vietnam veteran Steven Walter Walker Jr. “ Every year, they give us something… food to eat… very excellent products. And we thank them from the bottom of our heart.”

In addition to the pop-up market, more than 400 freshly prepared meals were cooked in the Whispering Roots Community Kitchen. Volunteers packaged those meals and hand-delivered them to veterans living at Victory Apartments in Omaha and at a sister location in Lincoln.

Whispering Roots hosts food distributions, nutrition education programs, and community agriculture initiatives year-round. The organization says providing access to fresh food is part of supporting the overall well-being of local veterans — many of whom live on fixed incomes or limited resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

