White nationalist hate group banner removed from I-80 bridge as justice leaders track local presence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A white nationalist banner connected to Patriot Front was found hanging over Interstate 80 on 96th Street in Omaha before being removed by state officials.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, the oldest anti-hate group in the world, Patriot Front promotes returning America's identity to a "pan-European nation."

If you see hate messaging like this, racial justice leaders recommend documenting it, alerting law enforcement, and notifying organizations that track extremist activity.

We contacted Omaha Police and the NDOT, and found out an NDOT crew removed the sign Monday morning shortly after we were at the scene on 96th Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A banner promoting the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front was found hanging over I-80 on the 96th Street bridge in Omaha before being removed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday morning.

We noticed the banner, which included the phrase "America First" and directed people to a website connected with Patriot Front. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the organization as a white nationalist hate group.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the oldest anti-hate group in the world, Patriot Front promotes returning America's identity to a "pan-European nation."

"And so when they talk about America first, when they talk about uniting the right, for instance, what they are referring to is white men," Rebecca Weininger said.

Weininger, the ADL Midwest senior regional director, told me March 23 she received three separate reports of similar signs in the region, including the one in Omaha.

"They have an active presence really anywhere, mostly because they communicate a lot online," Weininger said.

Rachel Carroll Rivas, SPLC deputy director of research, reporting, and analysis, said there is a Nebraska-based Patriot Front presence, but their data indicates it is small.

"It's important to note that one person can really make a big splash with this kind of bannering and flyering, or that they really collaborate with people who may travel to the area," Carroll Rivas said.

Pastor Michael Williams, president of NAACP Omaha, said it is not surprising extremist messaging appears in our community, but the focus should be on awareness and support.

"To be honest, if you're an American, you love America, it doesn't matter the color of your skin, we're all patriots," Williams said.

We reached out to Patriot Front to see why they put this banner up, but we am still waiting to hear back.

If you see hate messaging like this, racial justice leaders recommend documenting it, alerting law enforcement, and notifying organizations that track extremist activity.

We contacted Omaha Police and the NDOT, and found out an NDOT crew removed the sign Monday morning shortly after we were at the scene on 96th Street.