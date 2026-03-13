Wind knocks out power in Omaha, cracked pole complicates cleanup

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Strong winds knocked out a power line power along Saddle Creek Road and 50th St. in Omaha after a tree struck a power line, leaving at some local business without electricity.

City crews arrived at the scene around 2:45 to address the damage.

Jess McCallie, owner of Blue Line Coffee, described the uncertainty that comes with an unexpected power outage.

"There's kinda a time where you're like are we gonna have to haul stuff and find a place a lot of times other restaurants who have power that's kinda the protocol find your friends who have fridge space," McCallie said.

I spoke to crews who said a cracked power pole made cleanup more difficult than expected.

