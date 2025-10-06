Woofstock brings dog lovers together at Turner Park for fall festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dog lovers and their furry companions gathered at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing for Woofstock, a fall festival celebrating all things canine.

The event featured a pop-up dog park, local vendors selling dog-themed goods, games and activities for pets and their owners.

"Turner Park is a dog lover's haven whether you have a dog and you want to come out and socialize or you want to see and meet other dogs and pet as many dogs as you can," Amanda Lustgraaf said.

Lustgraaf is the senior marketing and communications specialist for Midtown Crossing.

The Nebraska Humane Society also participated in the event, giving rescue dogs a chance to join in the festivities and potentially meet new families.

Turner Park has additional fall and winter events planned, including Crawl-o-ween later this month, and the Merry Market and Season of Lights during the holiday season.