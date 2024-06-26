Workers prepare for flooding along the Missouri River in dangerous heat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rain for Rent is working with the city to install a large pump. One worker we talked with says safety is a priority and they have rules in place to make sure they're safe.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Points close to the river, including near Lewis and Clark Landing Park are blocked off and just a few feet away crews are in place to protect the city.

They're working through dangerous heat and humidity.

"We are installing multiple pump systems up and down the levy and right here,” said Andrew Schaeffer, branch manager for Rain for Rent.

Rain for Rent is working with the city to install a large pump. It will move water from the dry side of the wall into the river, in case it rains or water flows over the top.

But this work takes time.

"What would you say is the biggest challenge to working in this heat? reporter Molly Hudson asked. "Just trying to find a way to, as safely and quickly as possible, get these systems up and running, just making sure you don't cut any corners and you know do things the right way and make sure everybody goes home safe,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said safety is a priority.

"We train for this, we take numerous safety classes about heat injury, illness and prevention," Schaeffer said.

And they have rules in place to make sure they're safe.

"Every person working out in this heat needs to drink a quart of water an hour and that we constantly go and check up on one another, also everyone needs to have access to shade or air conditioning," Schaeffer said.

It's the same for the city crews, Omaha Public Works said they are taking frequent breaks too, drinking lots of water and stressing safety while getting the work done.

