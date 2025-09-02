Working-class families among growing number relying on Omaha food pantries

Together Omaha is now averaging 203 visitors per day—up sharply from 155 in 2023 and 170 in 2024. Leaders say more families, even those working full-time, are traveling from farther distances just to access food.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More neighbors are turning to food pantries—even those working full-time. I spoke with families in North Omaha trying to make ends meet.

Lisa Birdine stopped by Together Omaha, hoping to pick up fresh produce.

“You have to take off work… so it cuts off hours.. and then you have to struggle to pay your bills… so yeah, it’s just an all-around hassle,” Birdine said.

She explained that she’s never had to rely on community food programs before—but that has changed.

“A lot of stuff is higher now, so you gotta budget and minimize,” Birdine added.

Inside the pantry, visitors sit in a waiting room, fill out paperwork, and wait for their number to be called. But the wait can stretch over an hour.

“I don’t have time. I was actually picking up the pantry for me and my grandmother… because I take care of her… but I’ll just have to come back tomorrow,” Birdine said.

Together Omaha reports it is averaging 203 visitors per day this year—up from 155 in 2023 and 170 in 2024.

“The number of people we’re serving from zip codes pretty far away is continuing to increase… meaning people are driving from far just to access food,” said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together.

This summer, Omaha’s city council approved $150,000 from the Keno Fund to be split among four organizations: Food Bank for the Heartland, Saving Grace, Together, and the Heart Ministry Center.

“The need… the pressure on them is great… so I thought it was important for the city to step up to help them fund some basic needs… for folks that are having troubles making ends meet,” said Councilmember Pete Festersen.

Hornacek said the boost in funding couldn’t have come at a better moment.

“It comes at an appropriate time, when we really need it, so we’re always really grateful for every dollar that we get… so we can meet the need,” he said.

