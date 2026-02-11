You can get involved in Dundee commemorative poster project

Drew Davies is collecting Dundee neighborhood artifacts like old business cards, matchbox covers, and clay tokens to create a commemorative poster celebrating the area's creative history

The project is part of a larger initiative honoring creative districts across Nebraska

Community members can bring artifacts to Lola's on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. to be photographed and included in the poster; they can also be emailed to drew@oxidedesign.com

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Artist Drew Davies collecting artifacts of all ages from Dundee to bring back memories of the neighborhood's creative past. That includes old business cards, matchbox covers, and clay tokens made by students. Davies is photographing the small objects to create a poster as part of a larger project celebrating creative districts across Nebraska.

"Both my design and my fine artwork have oftentimes been centered around finding the little overlooked things and celebrating them and highlighting them," Davies said. "So, that's what so exciting to me about this project."

Davies owns a local design firm. He is collecting objects that celebrate Dundee through the end of the week, with the goal of finishing the poster's design by the end of the month. It will be sold starting this spring.

You can bring your objects to Lola's on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. to have them photographed and be part of the project. You can also email photos to drew@oxidedesign.com.

