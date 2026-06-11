'You never know what's going to happen next' Omaha cops save 4-year-old boy from fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two Omaha police officers rushed into action to pull a boy from a burning home after the family inside was asleep when the fire woke them up.

Officer Ian Baxter noticed the glow of the fire and called it in.

"You never know what's going to happen next," Baxter said.

Thanks to Baxter's heads up, Officer David Eckstrom was able to get to the scene.

"I just ran up to the house as quick as I could," Eckstrom said.

Eckstrom broke through the basement window to save the 4-year-old child.

"One hundred percent instinctual I'm a dad first I'm a dad before I'm a cop and every kid I see reminds me of my own kids," Eckstrom said.

Baxter described the unpredictable nature of the job.

"That's a perfect example we're getting ready to tow a vehicle and next thing we're pulling a kid out of a basement," Baxter said.

The child is okay. Eckstrom sustained minor cuts and some bleeding from his head.

When asked about reflecting on the experience, Eckstrom described the response from colleagues.

"Right now I'm getting nothing but an outpouring of love from coworkers I'm getting text messages and phone calls all day long and nothing but love it's been hard for it to feel real honestly," Eckstrom said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

