Young Professionals Survey: 88% are satisfied with overall quality of life in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Big picture, Omaha has much of what a young professional is looking for, and the latest survey from the Greater Omaha Chamber highlights that, with 88% of younger people surveyed satisfied with overall quality of life here.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Finding a community finding a club of things to do is always like really easy, so it’s good to stay active and interact with people that help also grow, because like they say it's never your net worth it’s your network," said Anavin Mounivong, a young professional.

Mounivong moved to Omaha in 2017 to go to UNO and never left.

"Ended up working at Unison, they are a Silicon Valley start-up out of San Francisco, that just transferred over here, and I was like this is a great opportunity to get into the private equity space, so I am like this is awesome in furthering my understanding of my career," Mounivong said.

And he'd like that opportunity for other young people.

"More of that, more businesses coming about, like I think that would be great to help those younger individuals kind of grow into that space better," Mounivong said.

That's a focus for Heath Mello, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

"Creating high wage job opportunities to retain young professionals is still the north star of the work we have to do," Mello said.

And while the survey highlighted many positives, like DEI Advocacy and satisfaction with entertainment, education and healthcare, Mello says it also emphasized areas for growth.

"When young professionals are acknowledging that the tax burden for them, to be able to continue to stay, working, living in the greater Omaha area is a challenge that's something that we have to continue to work on," Mello said.

Another area to work on is the cost to rent or own, with 51% dissatisfied.

While Mounivong has considered leaving Omaha…

"I always come back to the idea of, Omaha is constantly growing, it's always developing, so there is always more opportunity to do more things and it's a huge area," Mounivong said.

And having more young professionals share in that feeling… is the goal going forward.