A little birdie told us Council Bluffs tee times aren't impacted by the flood

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whispering Woods Golf Course is located in the center of Council Bluffs voluntary evacuation zone, multiple holes were damaged in 2019, this year they aren't anticipating extra water.

Steven Brown lives in this neighborhood and works part time at whispering woods, he says he knows the course like the back of his hand.

Brown was here in 2019, when multiple holes on this course were submerged by flood water.

"Hole 14 that's on the inside along the lake,, that flooded completely. And, also on 13. It went clear across the golf course up to the housing development and they did some sandbagging there and also the hole right over here, which is 17 now, it flooded also," said Brown.

He says maintenance worked to get the course back on track after the water and sediment ruined the integrity of the green. This year the course isn't expecting the water to reach the course. Brown believes retention ponds will do most of the work for them.

"The golf play has been up. I don't think people are really worried about this flood," said Brown.

Though the water isn't expected to reach the course management and homes in the neighborhood are stocked with sandbags that help keep water from reaching the low ends of this area.