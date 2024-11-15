A new dog park at Valley View Park in Council Bluffs is officially open

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The weather is going to be pretty good for a trip to the dog park this weekend and a new one in Council Bluffs is opening just in time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reporter Molly Hudson went to Valley View Park on the east side of the Council Bluffs where the city has added a new space for your pups and now it's officially open. The park has dedicated areas for both large and small dogs. Space to play fetch and run around.

There are also natural obstacles for climbing and exploring.

They had the owners in mind too, with plenty of trees for shade and benches to relax.

The city says it will have an official grand opening celebration in the spring.