'Awkward' and 'Drastic': What led to the rare removal of an elected official in Pottawattamie County

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Pottawattamie County supervisor was removed from office by a judge last week after being intoxicated at an official town hall meeting, marking a rare occurrence in Iowa's 180-year history.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

What led an Iowa judge to remove a county supervisor from office?

Judge Roger Sailer ordered Scott Belt's removal from his position as county supervisor, saying "the defendant Mr. Belt is removed from office and the vacancy shall be filled forthwith."

Video of the Nov. 5 town hall in Carson, prompted an investigation. County Attorney Matt Wilber said he was initially reluctant to petition for Belt's removal.

"I was trying everything I could to not file this petition ... It's very awkward," Wilber said. "I don't know that I felt like it was a hard decision once I saw what happened at the town hall."

Much of the audio evidence, and some of the testimony, from the town hall wasn't fit for broadcast due to profane language. Belt was heard arguing with other supervisors in a backroom at the Carson City Hall and being coaxed into leaving the meeting by county GOP Chair Starlynn Perdue and Matt Wyant, the county director of planning and development.

Sailer acknowledged that removing an elected official from office is typically left to voters, calling the court action "drastic in nature."

Brett Ryan, Belt's defense attorney, said given the evidence presented regarding the Carson town hall, he couldn't argue against the judge's reasoning.

"Given the amount of evidence that was presented regarding the town hall in Carson, I can't stomp my feet and say, 'Boy he got that, he really blew that one,'" Ryan said.

Now that Belt has been removed, interested Pottawattamie County residents can apply to fill the vacant position. According to Iowa code, a committee of county officer, not other board members, will appoint a new supervisor to fill the vacancy.